Live long and prosper. It’s a blessing anyone might wish upon the many, but such a thought takes on a double meaning when talking about the Walla Walla Choral Society.
Right now, the community choir with roots in 1905 finds itself in a squeeze, one as significant as life and death. As ticket sales for the society’s concerts go, so goes its sustenance, says Bob Schumacher, board president. Normally, ticket sales for the group of 60 to 80 singers bring in $30,000 a year, providing operating funds.
But indoor social gatherings, in other words, groups of people beyond one’s household or close circle of acquaintances, are not approved right now in Phase 2 Safe Start rules in Walla Walla County. This obviously jeopardizes the choral group.
Nevertheless, Washington state public health authorities are counting on defined defensive rules to keep the highly infectious COVID-19 from further decimating American lives. As of this past week more than 70,000 new cases of the infection were identified in one day in the United States for the first time since July.
Most singers, indeed, most news consumers, can recall how back in March, a Skagit County gathering of 61 choir members became a super spreader event after a 2½-hour singing practice.
Fifty-three COVID-19 patients were identified one week later, three of whom were hospitalized and two died. At that time awareness rose across the country that the act of singing itself, indeed any loud vocalization, can affect transmission of the virus through emission of aerosols.
Yet a chorus of singers needs a group of voices to live up to its own definition. A chorale also needs a group of people for whom to perform.
The synchronicity of live music, between performers and the audience contributes to all, including the community at large. And then there is, too, the critical issue of wherewithal, which is omnipresent for this singing society, a nonprofit, all-volunteer group, outside of the director.
The society had its first concert ready to go in March. Good Vibrations, a musical send-up of ‘60s rock music hits, complete with costumes, was within days of performance at the Gesa Power House Theatre when grim news of the virus gripped locals in no uncertain terms. Large gatherings were banned as the state moved into its emergency pandemic measures. Therefore, no rehearsals and the groovy planned concerts died. What’s more, the plans for concerts in May and the winter holiday season went out the window in that the pandemic remains active, dangerous and resurgent.
Choral Society members have kept a stiff upper lip, however. Over the summer, anywhere from 25 to 40 people at a time have been rehearsing remotely via Zoom with G. Lewis Hemenway, the society’s paid artistic director.
Members at large range in age from high school students up to singers in their 90s, and in vocations that range from winemakers to handymen.
“There is no typical profile,” said Schumacher. And an important aspect of the choir is that prospects do not have to audition, but rather, simply love to sing.
Yet, rehearsing online has its limits. Once the remote computer connection between the director and members goes live and the cameras are on, the director mutes everyone then begins rehearsing people at home.
All the chorus members can hear is the accompaniment, not the other singers.
“There’s no rehearsing dynamics or blending,” Schumacher said. “But at least we can learn the notes. We’ve kept the light lit.”
This past week the society ventured to light a larger light, by gingerly starting in-person rehearsals under the guidance of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health. Strangely, Schumacher said, there were no official protocols in place for what the group wants to do other than the now-familiar public guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control. So, the society is braving new turf, pretty much alone.
All the local church choirs he is aware of are on hiatus as are most of the handbell choirs, too, said Terry Koch, a longtime member of Choral Society, who is involved extensively with sacred music in local institutions.
One exception mentioned by his wife and fellow music minister, Terri Koch, is news of a duo arrangement in the spacious College Place Village Seventh-day Adventist Church. Two people can sing for the congregation up front behind plexiglass while standing 6 feet apart.
“It kind of hurts your heart what we can’t share,” said Terri, “but at least we have something.” She also is the organist at the Pioneer Methodist Church in Walla Walla, but any sparse gatherings there only hear recorded music for now, she said.
Along with sanitation and hygiene directions, the rules the health department and Choral Society agreed upon are primarily spatial relationships. As long as Walla Walla County remains in “Safe Start” Stage 2, the limits on numbers of participants is based upon establishing 330 square feet per person in 5,000 square feet of space in the Presbyterian church’s reception hall when the group rehearses.
In addition, upon entering the disinfected reception area, singers agree to have their temperatures taken and respond to familiar health questions tied to COVID-19 contagions and symptoms. The other signature necessary is a hold-harmless waiver against the Choral Society for participation. And, of course, people must wear masks, even when singing.
As the prearranged small group of singers, showed up on Oct. 19, the first live rehearsal, they spread out to chairs located 18 feet apart, east, west, north and south.
“We’re on the cutting edge,” Hemenway said, standing at the grand piano. “Thanks to all of you for saying yes to this.” Most of the society’s choral singers were not there in person, obviously, so Hemenway did spin his computer’s camera over the attendees so those rehearsing at home could see what was going on.
“Just go ahead and sing out,” Hemenway said. “Since this is a smaller group, chances are you’ll learn more quickly.” As the group began its warm-up exercises, he pointed at the mask hiding half his face and quipped, “You won’t be able to tell if I’m joking or not.”