If it seems there are more opportunities to get into a hot air balloon at the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede these days, this year will be no exception.
Weather-permitting, of course.
From the popular Billy Blastvalve’s Kids’ Day tethered liftoffs to a new corresponding tethered opportunity for adults at Saviah Cellars, opportunities to interact with the 30 or so hot air balloons in town are growing. And that doesn’t even include the limited number of booked flights offered through pilots from Spencer Air, which coordinates the event.
The 45th annual hot air ballooning event takes off this week with showers in the forecast. But that hasn’t dampened spirits for pilots, said Walla Walla balloonist and City Councilman Jerry Cummins.
“We may have a few challenges, but I think it looks good,” Cummins said. “It looks promising.”
Core events, including the morning and optional afternoon launches, take place at Howard Tietan Park.
Emcee Jim Bock returns to the mic for the morning play-by-play, introduction of balloons and pilots, and as the voice of the event.
Attendees are reminded that parking around the park and in the surrounding neighborhoods should not block driveways. Guests are encouraged to dress for cold weather and leave dogs at home. The high pitch sounds from the balloon burners are a bother to canines.
Guests also should be mindful of the ropes and envelopes — the inflatable part — while they’re on the ground.
Otherwise, the joy of the experience, pilots and organizers say, is the education and interaction that comes from seeing the balloons take shape.
For the first time this year Saviah Cellars and Columbia REA have teamed to offer free tethered balloon liftoffs for guests of all ages at the southside winery, 1979 JB George Road.
That event runs 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and is weather-dependent.
“Our Wine Club member open house always falls during Balloon Stampeded Weekend, so last year as we watched balloon flights go over the winery all weekend, we thought that having a tethered balloon would be a fun and exciting addition to our event day,” said Saviah co-owner Anita Funk.
Saviah then connected with Columbia REA to bring the Stampede’s flagship Touchstone Energy Cooperatives balloon to the site flown by Cheri White.
As a sponsor for the last decade, Columbia REA often brings the balloon to schools and other spots, said Scott Peters, CEO of the energy co-op.
“We serve most of the wineries and things in that area, and I thought it would be a great community outreach a little different than doing it out of school,” he said.
Those who are 21 and older will receive a complimentary tasting at Saviah.
The community tradition draws balloonists from all over the country together in Walla Walla, coloring the morning sky and — in the case of Nite Glow the Friday of the event — lighting it at night, too.