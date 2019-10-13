If You Go

All activities are weather-permitting and take place at Howard Tietan Park.

WEDNESDAY: “Billy Blastvalve’s Kids’ Day”

7:15 a.m.: Named for Balloon Stampede co-founder, the late Bill Lloyd, the event offers tethered balloon liftoffs to children.

THURSDAY: Balloon inflation and media flight day

7:15 a.m.: Rides are set aside for members of the working media to capture the sights and sounds of the first official launch of the event.

4 p.m.: Optional inflation and launch for interested pilots.

FRIDAY: VIP Day launch

7:15 a.m.: The first “all fly” morning for the approximately 30 balloons. Passengers are event corporate sponsors and individual patron sponsors.

4 p.m.: Optional inflation and launch.

7 p.m./dusk: Columbia REA Nite Glow Spectacular. Pilots inflate their grounded balloons coordinated with a spectator countdown to “burn” and light the night sky with what appear to be 80-foot tall lanterns.

SATURDAY: Mayor’s Cup Launch

7:15 a.m.: Balloon inflation and flight where pilots have a navigation task that pits them in a competition.

4 p.m.: Optional inflation and launch.

SUNDAY: The Last Dance

7:15 a.m.: With no music or announcer the balloons launch within a short period in what is a challenging flight operation to get the balloons in the sky within 30 seconds of one another.