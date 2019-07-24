Entries are now being accepted for the 70th annual Walla Walla All-City Golf Championships.
The 36-hole tournament will be contested Aug. 10-11, with the first round slated at the Walla Walla Country Club and the concluding round at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
Players with current handicaps at the country club, Vets Memorial, the Wine Valley Golf Club, the Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course and the Touchet Valley Golf Club in Dayton are eligible to participate.
However, players must be 18 years of age and reside within 30 miles of Walla Walla to be eligible.
The entry fee is $75 for country club and Wine Valley members and Memorial season-ticket holders.
The entry fee for all others is $100. Electric carts are available each day for an additional $15.
Entry fees include green fees both days and a barbecue buffet following both days’ play.
The entry deadline has been set for Aug. 8 and the field will be limited to the first 120 players to enter
For further information or to enter, contact the country club at wallawallacountryclub.com or Memorial at vetsmemorialgolf.com. You can also call the country club pro shop at 509-525-1562 or the Vets pro shop at 509-522-7459.