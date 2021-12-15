Enjoy the small town charm that's big with holiday spirit at the heARTfelt Christmas celebration in Waitsburg on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 1 p.m. through midnight.
Main Street will be full of festive fun. Cookies and cocoa, Christmas shopping, photos with Santa and a parade are some of the treats for the whole family.
- 1-4 p.m.: Santa at the Plaza Theater
- 1-6 p.m.: Cookies and cocoa at the library
- 5 p.m.: Parade on Main Street and Orchard Street
- 5:45-6:30 p.m.: Warming fire and cider at American 35, the historic American Legion 35 post
- 9 p.m. to midnight: After Hour DJ performance at Plaza Theater
For more information, visit ubne.ws/3m81Pfn.
