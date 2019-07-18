Vendors, businesses, organizations and agencies are needed for Walla Walla’s 13th annual National Night Out in August.
The family event aimed at promoting crime prevention will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St., and will feature a parade by emergency service vehicles, free refreshments (ice cream, hot dogs and soda), and a raffle drawing for backpacks with school supplies.
Vendor space is free as no selling is allowed at the event. Those interested can contact Walla Walla Police Department Crime Prevention Coordinator Vicki Ruley at 524-4409 or vruley@wallawallawa.gov or by visiting ubne.ws/2xXGADb.