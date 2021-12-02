Triple art treat on tap at Walla Walla's Cavu Cellars in December

Cavu Cellars is presenting “Hidden Treasures,” a showcasing of three regional artists.
Ron Kammer of Walla Walla is known for his abstracted renderings of people and animals using strategies of exaggeration, caricature and pop-style colors.
Kammer’s pieces have been well received locally and beyond.Favoring portrait style painting, Kammer breathes life into his subjects not only through facial expressions but also through layers of texture and his dynamic use of line.
The artist, who is also a health educator, says his paintings are “deliberately awkward” and use humor to animate the subject.
Tri-Cities artist Yu-Heng Dade's awarded works are shown at multiple regional venues. Her vibrant compositions are digitally designed, then printed on aluminum panels in a process the artist oversees in her studio.
Inspired by artists like Dale Chihuly and Ansel Adams, abstract forms are Dade’s primary calling card, in which she entwines realistic objects from nature.
Sculptor Daniel Forbes adds a 3D element into the mix with sculptures of steel, ceramic and wood.
Forbes uses abstraction of representational forms to create animals from unexpected amalgamations.
The artist, who teaches at Whitman College, has been sculpting and exhibiting his work for nearly three decades. Forbes said he relishes the different artistic styles that have emerged over time, dictated by the various materials he uses.
“Hidden Treasures” will be at Cavu Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave., at Walla Walla Regional Airport, on Friday, Dec. 3 through Dec. 31.
At the opening reception, 5-7 p.m. this Friday, all three artists will answer questions about their work. For more information, contact Cavu Cellars at 509-540-6352.
