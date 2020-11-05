The Live Cinema Series at Gesa Power House Theatre will resume with four screenings of "Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Show" at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
General admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students, available online at phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Seating for each screening is capped at 50 patrons, well under the 25% of maximum capacity allowed under Phase 2 of Washington's Safe Start Plan. Additional precautions including required mask use and physical distancing between households will be observed. Details can be found at phtww.org/covid-19.
The screening has an approximate runtime of 2 hours, including an on-screen introduction and one short intermission. Beer, wine, popcorn, and snacks will be available for purchase, and may be taken into the theater.
Previously scheduled to screen in March, "Riverdance" was the first event to be canceled at the onset of state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions and is the first public event the theater is rescheduling.
Twenty-five years ago, seven minutes changed the face of Irish dancing forever. A Eurovision interval act performance gave millions of people a new and exciting glimpse of the future of Irish dance. Now 25 years later, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. The powerful, stirring reinvention of the beloved family favorite is celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and energy of its Irish and international dance.
Filmed live at the 3Arena Dublin, the exact spot where it all began, the 25th anniversary gala performance brought Riverdance to the big screen for the very first time.
Filmed during a live event, Live Cinema Series broadcasts offer audiences an equivalent to the best seat in the house, with incredibly detailed close-ups of the performers. The Live Cinema Series is sponsored in part by Shakespeare Walla Walla.