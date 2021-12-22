Many homes dazzle for the holidays in the Walla Walla Valley, but one sequestered on a local back road shines particularly bright.
Tucked away at the intersection of Mill Creek and Scenic Loop is a hidden gem for folks looking to enjoy holiday lights in the area.
Teresa and David Larson have been illuminating their home each Chistmas season for 30 years. Starting at 12,500 LED lights, the couple currently boasts around 40,000.
Their yard is nothing short of a winter wonderland: Passersby may notice a 14-foot hanging four-point star lined with neon rope, a large sleigh with a set of five reindeer, lighted angels and candy canes, or a collection of over 50 plastic figurines.
It takes the family about three long weekends each year to set up the massive display.
“We just kept adding and refining … We had little kids at the time, and it was just fun,” said Teresa Larson, a native Walla Wallan who spent much of her life working at Baker Boyer Bank. “Once we heard how much people liked it, we kept going.”
The array has become a community project of sorts. Neighbors, friends and others who caught onto the couple’s passion for Christmas began reaching out with tips on where to find new decorations or give away retired ones.
“People kept telling us about things they’d found and that we should go check out. They’d say there was a yard sale on such and such road and that we’d better come have a look. So that leads to the next thing and the next thing,” Teresa Larson said.
“This is a year-round project for us. We’re always going to thrift shops and hunting around for stuff,” she added.
But an incredible secret is that many of the items found in the Larsons’ yard are handmade.
“We definitely do it ourselves. David is a metalworker, so many of the pieces people remember us for were made in his shop,” Teresa Larson said.
That includes the signature five point star, a 9½-foot tall angel and lighted rope, candy canes and bells.
David Larson, who works with his son Nathan to create many of the pieces, is the owner of David’s Aquacut & Builders, a fabrication shop in Walla Walla. Together, they have also refurbished old display items and given them new life.
Some of those pieces include classic Christmas display pieces from sweet onion grower Cavalli Onion Acres that the couple purchased after third-generation owner Ben Cavalli Jr. died in 2016.
“We bought a lot of well-known pieces from Cavalli’s that had been out in the field. That’s how we got the sleigh and reindeer,” Teresa Larson said. “We stripped the wiring, took the paint off, repainted the wire frame and put in the sockets and bulbs.”
Cavalli Jr. served as a volunteer fire fighter for several years, so a fire truck and pole in the Larsons’ display serves as a tribute to fire fighters and first responders, Teresa Larson said.
What’s next for the Larsons? She says they plan to keep expanding their collection.
“The other day a truck stopped and rolled down the window, and I heard a little kid go ‘Wow!’,” she said with a laugh. “We’re happy we can put a smile on people’s faces and bring some joy.”
