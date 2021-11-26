Downtown Walla Walla’s Telander Gallery, owned by Todd and Kirsten Telander, has just reopened after nearly a year of remodeling and reconstruction after a car crashed into the building last year.
The couple welcomed community members inside for the first time since last winter on Thursday, Nov. 18, for their formal grand re-opening and eighth anniversary celebration.
“It’s an absolute miracle that the driver wasn’t injured, and that Todd wasn’t injured,” Kirsten Telander said.
“Glass and metal were just flying everywhere. It was Fall Release Weekend for local wineries at the time of the crash, so the town was busy — so the fact that no one was in the gallery, and no one was on the sidewalk when it happened — it’s really a miracle. It could have been so much worse.”
The gallery, at 34 S. Colville St., was seriously damage on the afternoon of Nov. 7, 2020, when a car crashed into the gallery and demolished the entire storefront and many of the frames inside the building.
The driver of the vehicle said he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake when he was trying to parallel park outside the gallery.
The Telanders spent much of 2021 replacing and renovating their storefront and other materials, hoping to open their doors to the public as soon as they could.
The work took much longer than the couple expected to be out of business. The insurance company provided six weeks of compensation for lost income during the reconstruction, which ended up taking nearly a year to complete.
The Telanders pushed back, arguing that the renovations would take much longer than six weeks based on the amount of damage. They ended up with 12 weeks of lost income compensation.
The couple isn’t sure of how much the total cost of reconstruction was, since the details of the actual building damage were between the contractor and the owner of the building.
The Telanders were responsible for personal items like frames, furniture and other things that weren’t associated with the actual structure of the building, but there was very minimal damage to artwork inside the gallery, they said.
They have had their work displayed in other spaces around town while their own gallery was being pieced back together, which kept them afloat during a very uncertain time.
But they missed the summer season entirely, so the two are very grateful to the people who commissioned their work while they were closed down, Kirsten Telander said.
The couple even considered shutting down their business of eight years for good, Todd Telander said, because at the time it had seemed like the time and energy it would take to finish out the reconstruction might not be worth it.
“During the time we were closed we had time to think about a) if we were going to even keep the gallery, and b) what we wanted the vision of the gallery to continue to be,” Todd Telander said. “For me, it wasn’t about changing my paintings, but changing up the presentation of them a little bit.”
Both are glad they decided to stay and make their gallery even better.
The Telanders took advantage of this opportunity to make subtle changes to the seasoned space, adding fragrance selections, jewelry, greeting cards and other smaller gift options for those not looking to spend big on Todd’s painted work.
The couple spent a lot of time in museum gift shops admiring the various displays of merchandise.
Gift shops are always very curated, Kirsten Telander said, and that’s what the two hope to do with their own set of unique items for sale.
Todd Telander’s work consists primarily of landscapes, animals and stilllife paintings — although lately, he has taken an interest in pet portraits.
“I have a steady stream of dog heads that I’ve been working on,” Todd Telander joked.
During the winter season, the couple expects people to explore their shop for holiday gift ideas and paintings — for those looking to decorate their homes as they welcome over family and friends.
The newly renovated gallery looks like what residents may have remembered from over a year ago, but now has a few added quirks that make the space even better.
For starters, the space is much more energy efficient, Todd Telander said, which is an amazing upgrade from the previous storefront.
The couple gutted the gallery and made many stylistic changes when they took over the space eight years ago. Now, when forced to update the storefront, they took advantage and modernized the inside of the gallery.
“The gallery now represents the artwork better,” Kirsten Telander shared. “You’re coming in to a very clean, contemporary space, which is a great backdrop for the work.”
The couple is meeting people in the gallery by appointment or by chance. Lots of paintings are on display.
For details, call 509-540-0068, email toddtelander@gmail.com or see toddtelander.com. Some of Todd Telander’s works are also exhibited downtown at Bacon and Eggs, Tra Vigne and Combine Art Collective.
