The Sweets Volleyball Club is hosting an all-skills individual volleyball camp that will be held at Garrison Middle School from July 29th-31.
Camp times are from 6-8:30 p.m. on the 29th, and 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. on the 30th and 31st.
Cost is $160 per player. Instruction will be provided Washington State University volleyball coaches and players. Registrations may be submitted until Wednesday at website www.totalcamps.com/WSUWOMENSVOLLEYBALLCAMPS/camps/sweets_volleyball_camp/_eyz/registration/options?camps:transition=reset
Once registered, payments will be made at the door.