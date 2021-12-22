The Royal Ballet swirls onto the big screen at Gesa Powerhouse Theatre on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., The famous Christmas ballet, uplifted by the music of Tchaikovsky, tells the story of Clara, a girl on a magical Christmas Eve adventure. Of course, a nutcracker comes to life along with the sugar plum fairy, dancing candies and a huge Christmas tree. Other classic characters illustrate the fantasy, too.
The production was filmed during a live event and offers front row seats of costume and dance detail and close-ups of the performers.
This much-loved ballet classic is a must for anyone’s holiday memories. It is also a sweeping way to introduce children and adults to the beauty of ballet.
The film runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes. Refreshments are sold in the lobby and patrons may take them into the theater.
The Live Cinema series is supported by Shakespeare Walla Walla.
General admission tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available online at phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. Masks are required of all unvaccinated patrons.
