Student-led activist group hosts a climate change event

Farmers are especially encouraged to attend a public talk about the effects climate change is having on Walla Walla’s agricultural industry at Whitman College on Wednesday.
Part of the talk will include solutions to the climate crisis listed in the Green New Deal, a set of congressional goals focused on mitigating climate change.
At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Maxey Auditorium, 173 Stanton St., a panel will present the Green New Deal and its goal of working with farmers to reduce carbon emissions. Anyone is welcome to attend this free event.
“We want to hear from local farmers, farm workers and those involved in the agricultural industry because the best solutions to our challenges happen when we have meaningful and respectful conversation,” said Walker Orr, a spokesperson for Sunrise Walla Walla.
The Sunrise Movement is hosting the event. They are a national organization that focuses on climate change issues.
Walla Walla has a sector of this movement called Sunrise Walla Walla, which was formed last year. This group involves young activists from Whitman College, surrounding high schools and Walla Walla Community College with older activists that help the youth organize and make connections.
The group has a shared goal to make policies stated in the Green New Deal part of public discussion, said Ammon Felix, a member of Sunrise Walla Walla.
Panelists who will speak at the event are not confirmed yet but might include two farmers, a conservationist and someone who works with community issues and labor issues.
The group hopes to build the discussion around solutions to mitigating climate change that Walla Walla has already adapted for the past 30 years, Felix said.
With this method, the group would like to include farmers in the discussion in a way that they can offer their expertise and discuss the issues hindering them from using sustainable practices, he said.
One example they use has to do with wheat farming practices, where as before it was common to plow the land and turnover soil when it comes to wheat farming, he said.
Now with low-till and no-till practices, instead of disturbing the soil, turning over the soil or tilling the soil, farmers harvest their wheat and then seed directly back into the stubble from the last crop, Felix said.
This practice maintains root structures and organic matter in the soil and increases water filtration, he said.
The purpose of Wednesday’s event is to answer: “What are these seemingly radical solutions, which ones make sense, and which ones should we pursue?” he said.
The organizers will collect note cards of suggestions, feedback and questions to design more events based on the community’s thoughts, he said.
“One of the things of the Green New Deal is how to look at subsidies, how to look at grants and how to look at regulations that are going against small farmers and how can we flip that around to work for sustainable practices instead of against them,” Felix said.
A goal stated in the Green New Deal focuses on agriculture and its importance in the reduction of the country’s carbon footprint.
The goal states: “Working collaboratively with farmers and ranchers in the United States to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector as much as is technologically feasible, by supporting family farming, by investing in sustainable farming and land use practices that increase soil health, and by building a more sustainable food system that ensures universal access to healthy food.”
Farmers are the front line of environmental stewardship; they are also the ones who can act the fastest, said Felix, who added he is absolutely terrified of the future and hopes solutions can be found to adapt to the earth’s new climate.