Rock and roll had been bubbling around the edges of the pop music world for several years, but in 1956 it exploded into prominence. Of Course, Elvis Presley had his first national hits, "Hound Dog" and "Don't be Cruel," but Carl Perkins celebrated his "Blue Suede Shoes," Fats Domino said "I'm in Love Again," and Bill Haley said "See You Later, Alligator."
Now you can return to those days as Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater visits 50 hit songs from 1956.
Roy Orbison ("Ooby Dooby"), Little Richard ("Long Tall Sally"), and the Cadillacs ("Speedoo") were new to the charts, and Chuck Berry ("Roll Over Beethoven"), the Platters ("The Great Pretender"), and Lonnie Donegan ("Rock Island Line") enjoyed big hits, too.
The musical memories will stretch from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the fellowship hall of Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 South Main St. in Milton-Freewater.
Free admission, free parking, and free-flowing memories will all be among the attractions as BJ the DJ spins some of the biggest hits from 65 souvenir years ago at the 172nd installment of Oldies Night. Don't Miss it!
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.