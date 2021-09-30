Rock and roll had been bubbling around the edges of the pop music world for several years, but in 1956 it exploded into prominence. Of Course, Elvis Presley had his first national hits, "Hound Dog" and "Don't be Cruel," but Carl Perkins celebrated his "Blue Suede Shoes," Fats Domino said "I'm in Love Again," and Bill Haley said "See You Later, Alligator."

Now you can return to those days as Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater visits 50 hit songs from 1956.

Roy Orbison ("Ooby Dooby"), Little Richard ("Long Tall Sally"), and the Cadillacs ("Speedoo") were new to the charts, and Chuck Berry ("Roll Over Beethoven"), the Platters ("The Great Pretender"), and Lonnie Donegan ("Rock Island Line") enjoyed big hits, too.

The musical memories will stretch from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the fellowship hall of Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 South Main St. in Milton-Freewater.

Free admission, free parking, and free-flowing memories will all be among the attractions as BJ the DJ spins some of the biggest hits from 65 souvenir years ago at the 172nd installment of Oldies Night. Don't Miss it!

