Last year’s Walla Walla Balloon Stampede was memorable for its perfect weather and daily launch success.
But for coordinator Scott Spencer, the Saturday of the 2018 event ended up being his last memory until mid-February.
Back at home in Boise with his wife and ballooning partner, Laurie, Spencer said he felt so awful that Laurie took him to the emergency room. Shortly after he was in a coma that lasted almost 90 days, Spencer said.
Doctors removed a 3 1/2-pound malignant tumor from his colon and diagnosed him with Stage 4 colon cancer. He completed chemo treatment just weeks ago.
That means no flying for Spencer, whose rehabilitation has brought him up to cane-assisted walking.
“It’s been a wild ride since last October,” Spencer said.
“We’ve just been trying to fight our way through it. Everything’s different.”
A commercial pilot who has flown for Disney in films such as “Around the World in 80 Days” and “Oz The Great and Powerful,” Spencer has tried to share his story as a cautionary tail in favor of colonoscopy procedures.
“I didn’t feel great in Walla Walla” during the 2018 Stampede, he said. “But I certainly didn’t feel that bad.”
He ended up battling back three times from sepsis during the process, too, he said.
Spencer has maintained his role as coordinator for both the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede and his town’s separate balloon festival, Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, in partnership with Laurie.
“She’s been right there for me every step of the way,” he said.