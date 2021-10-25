Halloween 2021 may be the second of this COVID-19 pandemic, but a long list of community events are still planned for families hoping to safely trick-or-treat in this last week of the month.
Many of the events hosted by area service organizations and public departments are free of charge, and all are family-friendly.
Oct. 28
Walla Walla
- Pumpkin-Carving Contest, 3:30-5 p.m., First Avenue Plaza. The Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Department is having its annual pumpkin-carving and crafting contest with pumpkins provided by the Washington State Penitentiary. Participants ages 3-6 can craft or color their pumpkins, while participants 7-12 can craft, color or carve their pumpkins. Families are asked to bring their own craft supplies and an adult to supervise. Judging will take place at 5:10 p.m., with prizes donated by local businesses.
Oct. 29
Walla Walla
- Downtown Trick or Treat Drive-Thru, 3-5 p.m., public parking lot off Alder Street between First Avenue and Colville Street. Local businesses and organizations will hand out candy and other goodies to families as they slowly drive through the lot. For more information, contact the Walla Walla Downtown Foundation at 509-529-8755.
- Drive-Thru Harvest Carnival, 3-5 p.m., Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. First Ave. Drive from station to station and receive candy, popcorn, cocoa, coffee and a craft for kids to make. There will also be a game: Crush the COVID. Hit a photo of the coronavirus from the car with a water balloon. Those wanting to volunteer can contact the church office at 509-525-1093.
College Place
- Trunk or Treat, 3-6 p.m., 625 S. College Ave. City of College Place presents this parking lot giveaway of candy and treats at City Hall. College Place Police Department, posting on social media, says: “Bring your best costume and a bucket for candy!”
Milton-Freewater
- Trunk or Treat, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 403 Peabody St. Free candies and sweets, face masks, COVID-19 tests and information. Event supported by the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Child Development Coalition.
Oct. 30
Waitsburg
- Monster Mash Bingo & More, 4-8 p.m., Waitsburg Town Hall, 121 Main St. Bingo, costume contest, food and hot cider, baked goods and book sale. Vendors welcome for $20 per booth. Proceeds support Friends of Weller Public Library. Contact Naomi Long at 509-230-4122 or Katie Knighton at 509-386-3047 for more information or to register.
Oct. 31
Walla Walla
- “Coraline” and costume contest, 1-5 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. A costume contest will be held at 2:15 p.m., with winners announced after the movie. Prizes will be awarded by age group. The award-winning movie “Coraline” runs from 3-5 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for kids 12 years and younger.
- Trick or Treat on the Church Lawn, 4-7 p.m., Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. First Ave. Volunteers will set up a booth in the south lawn along the sidewalk to pass out candy.
- Mr. Ed’s Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Mr. Ed’s Restaurant parking lot, 2555 E. Isaacs Ave. Show off decorated car trunks and get candy at a trick-or-treat alternative. Captain Magic will make balloon animals and do a magic show. To volunteer to hand out candy, contact lizpierce@charter.net.
- Trunk or Treat and Canned Food Drive, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road. School clubs decorate car trunks and hand out candy to kids. Attendance is free but donations of canned food are requested.
College Place
- Library & Lions Halloween Party, 1-3 p.m., Lions Clubhouse at Lions Park on Southeast Larch Avenue. Carnival games, dancing, costume contests, crafts and candy. Face masks are required.
- Walla Walla Valley Bands, Halloween Spooktacular, 3 p.m., Walla Walla Valley Academy, 300 SW Academy Way. Free admission. Masks required. People over the age of 12 will need to show proof of vaccination to attend.
Dayton
- Main Street Trick or Treat Drive-Thru, 3-5 p.m., parking lot behind Dingle’s of Dayton True Value, 179 E. Main St. Local organizations will hand out candy to families as they slowly drive through the lot.
Milton-Freewater
- Trunk or Treat and Carnival, 4-8 p.m., Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11. Sing-along with Disney princesses at 5 p.m. Carriage rides at 5:30 p.m. Meet and greet princesses and fairies at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 541-938-7552.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.