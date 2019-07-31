MILTON-FREEWATER — The deadline to register for the 39th annual Elks Golf Tournament at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course is today.
The four-person scramble tournament is Sunday, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Fee is $40 plus green fees, which includes lunch at the Elks Lodge after play, catered by Haute Stuff Catering Co. There will be a $10,000 hole-in-one, long putt, long drive and K.P. prizes.
M-F Municipal will be closed to public play from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., and will reopen on graduated tee times at 2 p.m.
Net proceeds benefit Meadowood Speech Camp and Elk’s Children’s Eye Clinic.
To register, call M-F Municipal at 541-938-7284.