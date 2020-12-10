The untimely death of an artist and a teacher casts more than shadows upon the circle of admirers and beloveds. But the art can brighten the gloom.
Such is the case when considering the open-ended canvases of the late contemporary artist Rick Martinez. He served Whitman College’s art faculty from 2012 to his death in January at age 55. Soon after, COVID-19 closed campus, paining senior art majors who were working with Martinez as they prepared for their culminating thesis exhibition in spring.
But when more than 80 multi-media works of Martinez’s were discovered tucked in the back of his closed studio on campus, there was a much-needed glimmer in the dark, not unlike the shimmering silver ink the artist’s own work features.
Kynde Kiefel, Sheehan Gallery’s co-director, speaks of what happened when an assistant stumbled onto this “big, beautiful collection.”
“It was like a treasure hunt as we moved it out of his studio,” she said. “It was its own kind of grieving.”
“Voyages: A Rick Martinez Retrospective,” an exhibition comprised of these found works, finished and unfinished, was to open at the Sheehan Gallery on the Whitman campus in August. But as summer came, the show had been grouped, hung, then regrouped again. And the Sheehan, its staff and its public waited. And waited.
Yet COVID-19 did not disappear, and the campus still remains under strict protocols. The show could not go on, at least not in the face-to-face way that visual art is most meaningfully taken in.
Fellow gallery co-director Daniel Forbes and Kiefel decided the show could no longer be sequestered. They and gallery assistant, photographer Tara Graves, would bring the artist’s work to the world via a virtual show.
The chance to see the Martinez exhibit became its own kind of hands-on creation.
Kiefel took about 300 photos every foot, as if a visitor were walking step-by-step into the gallery. She used a small camera with a 360-degree bubble-shaped lens. Then she painstakingly stitched the images together on a computer to create the effect of moving through more than 80 pieces of art. Viewers can control flow, speed or direction with the movement of a mouse on the internet.
After losing out on creating a gallery exhibition for the thesis artwork of 15 graduating seniors, it was “nice to actually have a show to be able to photograph,” Kiefel said.
Entrance is free to the Martinez virtual show, just as the normal in-person events are at Sheehan. The retrospective opened on Nov. 16 and runs until Feb. 24.
Martinez’s eclectic modernism often juxtaposes against baroque’s fantastical rococo-style frames—except these are not frames per se. The artist affixed canvas so the taut wrap’s anchoring is visible upon his own custom-made stretchers of Douglas fir or birch. His technique adds dimension to the artwork. At the same time, he also gave a nod to Mexican heritage with painted lakes of flaring color covering all visible planes.
But if there is any cultural or political statement to his work, the artist kept that to himself, Kiefel said. She notes that Martinez quietly committed to human rights and attention to the success of first-generation students.
Gazing closely upon his work with certain canvases is especially important to appreciate the fine lines composing subtle layers, Kiefel explained. What first appears to be a solid swath of color turns out to be yellow lines, overlayered with red, with purples and deep blues all coexisting against faint outlines of graph paper, a touch of humor.
“Students admired his work so much,” Kiefel said noting they would lean in closely to see the subtlety but now cannot ask questions about techniques. “This is part of the tragedy of it.”
She said the layering “points back to process,” a stratified mystery. “The more you stare at it, the more it vibrates at you. I think he’s speaking through his work, for the artist had a beautiful kind of experimental spirit, always evolving and not letting himself stay in one spot.”
Richard “Rick” Martinez was born in Los Angeles and worked, taught and exhibited primarily in California, Texas, Florida, Oregon and Washington. Much of his multi-media work is distinguished by its pattern, shape and color upon asymmetrical canvases.
He primarily painted with oils, although some works feature acrylics. The artist’s use of graphite, ink and silver leaf also catch a viewer’s attention. Delicate profiles of windjammer ships, inked in microcosm, frequently sail on unframed drafting film, creating the effect of a horizonless sea.
Whitman College’s art endowment will buy several of the larger pieces for the college’s permanent collection. Martinez and wife Kim lived in Walla Walla. Jay Jay, a Sacramento, Calif., art gallery, represents much of his art. His medium-size works normally range in price from $3,000-$6,000.