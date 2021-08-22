Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center, which will be closed Friday, is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older.
When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 720 Sprague Ave.
The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.
See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.
Walla Walla menus for Aug. 23-26:
Monday: Salisbury steak; vegetable, potatoes, fruit, bread, cookie.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, bread, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday: Baked fish, cornbread, vegetable, pea salad, fruit jello, bread.
Thursday: Beef stew, vegetable, green salad, roll, cake.
Friday: Closed