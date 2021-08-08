Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center, which will be closed on Friday, is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older.
When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 720 Sprague Ave.
The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.
Walla Walla menus for Aug. 9-12:
Monday: Fiesta cornbread pie; vegetable, potatoes, fruit, bread.
Tuesday: Roast beef, potatoes, vegetable, bread, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday: Ham with pineapple slices, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, bread, brownie.
Thursday: Chicken fried beef steak, potatoes, vegetable, roll, fruit, cookie.
Friday: Closed.