Walla Walla
Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older.
When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 720 Sprague Ave.
The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.
See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.
Walla Walla menus for Aug. 16-20:
Monday: Meatball submarine sandwich, vegetable, potatoes, fruit.
Tuesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, vegetable, Caesar salad, garlic bread, fruit.
Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, pumpkin bar.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken, potatoes, vegetable, pasta salad, fruit, cookie.
Friday: Mexican cemita pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, fresh fruit.