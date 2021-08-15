Senior Center Updates

A drive-up window is under construction on the north side of the Walla Walla Senior Center.

Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older.

When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 720 Sprague Ave.

The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.

Walla Walla menus for Aug. 16-20:

Monday: Meatball submarine sandwich, vegetable, potatoes, fruit.

Tuesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, vegetable, Caesar salad, garlic bread, fruit.

Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, pumpkin bar.

Thursday: Barbecued chicken, potatoes, vegetable, pasta salad, fruit, cookie.

Friday: Mexican cemita pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, fresh fruit.

 

