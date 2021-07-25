Senior Center Updates

A drive-up window is under construction on the north side of the Walla Walla Senior Center.

Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center, which will be closed on Friday, is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older.

When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 720 Sprague Ave.

The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.

Walla Walla menus for July 26-29:

Monday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, vegetable, green salad, fruit, garlic bread.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings, vegetable, pea salad, juice, brownie.

Wednesday: Baked fish, vegetable, corn bread, coleslaw, fruit Jell-O, bread.

Thursday: Philly cheese steak sandwich, potatoes, vegetable, fruit.

Friday: Closed.

 

