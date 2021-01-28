When following a deer, one cannot hide from the elements.
The film "Deer 139" takes viewers through wild places rarely seen in Wyoming — hot one minute, blizzardy the next — plus fences, otter slides and wobbly-legged fawns.
BMLT will screen the film online tonight through Feb. 11. It's open to the public. See details at bmlt.org/events.
"'Deer 139 unveils the mysteries of long-distance wildlife migration and makes a case for sustaining intact landscapes," said Katy Rizzuti, Blue Mountain Land Trust education specialist, in a release.
The all-female team includes a biologist, naturalist and reporter who embark on an 85-mile journey through sagebrush steppe and winter ranges with their wits and humor while on the trail of a scrawny pregnant mule deer.