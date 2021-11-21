The Walla Walla Salvation Army will have its annual Turkey Trot fundraiser, including a 5K run and a 1-mile walk, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.
The event will take place along Mill Creek Recreational Trail starting at Walla Walla Community College parking lot on Tausick Way.
Online registration is $15 per person until Nov. 24 at 11:30 p.m. Registration the day of the race will open at 8 a.m. and is $25 per person.
All proceeds benefit families in the Walla Walla community through the Salvation Army.
A warm-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, and the race will kick off at 9 a.m.
Visit ubne.ws/turkeytrot to register.
