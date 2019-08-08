STARBUCK — Registration is now open for the annual Swim the Snake event this Saturday at Lyons Ferry Marina.
Participants must preregister before the swim online at bit.ly/2GWW5jI. The nonrefundable registration fee is $35 plus a $2.50 online handling fee.
Swim the Snake is a fundraiser for the Pomeroy Youth Summer Swim Team and the Blue Mountain Resource Conservation & Development Council, a regional nonprofit organization.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. with competitive paddling by kayaks and paddleboards followed by the noncompetitive swim.
Participants will be traversing Lake Bryan, which is the dam pool between Little Goose Dam to the east and Lower Monumental Dam to the west.