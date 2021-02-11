By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Retired professor Robert J. “Bob” Carson will discuss factors that influence the physiography and biology of the region, different habitats they create, resources they provide and risks that put them in peril during a free virtual presentation on Zoom from 5-6 p.m. Feb. 25. Register at ubne.ws/3twaLx3.
The Fort Walla Walla Museum-sponsored Museum After Hours presentation is an introduction to the natural history of Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon.
As part of the master naturalist program that will be offered by Blue Mountain Land Trust, Carson’s talk will demystify the landscapes that create the Inland Northwest.
A Whitman College professor emeritus of geology and environmental studies, Carson grew up in Lexington, Virginia. His interest in geology was sparked while mountaineering, whitewater boating and spelunking in Rockbridge County, Virginia, and during summers in northern New England.
He pursued studies at Cornell University and earned a master’s at Tulane University while employed by Texaco, exploring for petroleum in Louisiana and phosphate in Florida.
His doctoral research at the University of Washington led to positions with the Washington Department of Ecology and Washington Geological Survey. He taught at North Carolina State University and the University of Oregon before joining the Whitman faculty in 1975.
He taught on the Semester-At-Sea program, directed foreign study programs in England and Spain and leads trips around the world. Most of his research has been on quaternary geology in Washington, northeastern Oregon, northwestern Wyoming and Mongolia.
His books include “Hiking Guide to Washington Geology,” “Where the Great River Bends,” “East of Yellowstone,” “Many Waters” and “The Blues.”
Fort Walla Walla Museum is at 755 N.E. Myra Road. For more information, email info@fwwm.org, call 509-525-7703 or online see fwwm.org.