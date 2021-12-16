Pioneer Santa is rolling into the Fort Walla Walla Museum’s Grand Hall on Dec. 18 from noon until 4 p.m. He’ll unload a pack full of holiday activities for children and families.
Listen to holiday stories, make creative projects at the hands-on craft table, and look for photo ops with the big guy. Refreshments will be served.
There is no charge for visitors who want only to shop at the museum store and enjoy holiday festivities. Museum staff and volunteers will offer free gift wrapping for all holiday purchases made in the museum store this Saturday. All store purchases help support the museum.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is in Fort Walla Walla Park, 755 Myra Road. The museum’s winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. The museum is closed Tuesdays.
Apart from the holiday party, museum admission is free to members and children under 6; $4 for children ages 6 to 12; $8 for students and seniors (62 and older); and $9 for general admission.
Santa suggests purchasing a 2022 membership for an individual or family as the gift that gives year ‘round. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or visit fwwm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.