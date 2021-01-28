By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PENDLETON — The exhibit season at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., kicks off with Teresa Dunn’s exhibit, “Longing to Be,” in the East Oregonian Gallery.
The show opens with an online artist’s reception at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Private gallery visits for up to four people may be scheduled through March 30.
The Zoom reception will pair Dunn, from her home in East Lansing, Mich., with PCA staff, who will provide images of work and gallery views. Guests may request a link to the event by emailing or calling 541-310-7413.
Dunn is a Mexican American artist raised in rural Southern Illinois. Her identity, life, and art are poetically influenced by being suspended between two cultural heritages. Language, space, color, light and storytelling find expressiveness through moving toward and away from simultaneously contradictory tensions.
Dunn cites Gloria Anzaldúa’s “Borderlands” as accurately reflecting her own reconciliation of her mexicansimo with her American-ness and the complexities of growing up and living as a multicultural woman in the Midwest, according to PCA Executive Director Roberta Lavadour in a release.
Dunn holds a master of fine arts from Indiana University, Bloomington, earned in 2002. She is a three-time recipient of the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Fellowship and received the Jacob K Javits Fellowship from the U.S. Department of Education. Dunn is represented by First Street Gallery in New York City and Galerie l’Échaudé in Paris, France.
Dunn was a finalist in the 2000 William and Dorothy Yeck Miami University Young Painters Competition and won Best in Show at the 2008 Biennial of Contemporary Realism at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She has been included in numerous publications including Studio Visits and Paint Pulse Magazine.
She has conducted many visiting artist lectures including a 2017 lecture and student critiques at the Rome Art Program in Rome, Italy. Teresa Dunn is currently an associate professor of painting and drawing at Michigan State University in East Lansing where she has taught since 2006.
To schedule a private visit to the gallery contact 541-310-7413 or email director@pendletonarts.org. Admission is free with contributions from the Oregon Arts Commission and members of the Arts Council of Pendleton. For more information visit pendletonarts.org.