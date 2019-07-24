Walla Walla Parks and Recreation is now taking registrations for Fall Youth Soccer.
Registration will continue on an as-available basis.
Practices will begin the week of Aug. 19, and games will begin the weekend of Sept. 3 and go through Oct. 12.
The youth soccer program is open to boys and girls in the Walla Walla Valley between the ages of 5-14, as of Aug. 1, 2019.
Cost is $60 per player ages 5-14 years old.
Families registering more than three children will pay regular player fees for the first two children and $20 for each additional child.
Scholarships are available to those that qualify, and applications can be completed at Parks and Recreation.
Youth soccer coaches and referees are needed for this program. If you or someone you know would like to take part in this opportunity, please contact the Parks and Recreation office.
Registration may be completed online at www.wwpr.us or at the Parks and Recreation Office, 55 Moore St.
Participants may also contact the Parks and Recreation Office to have a registration form mailed to them.
For more information regarding this program or any other program, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 509-527-4527, e-mail recreation@wallawallawa.us, or visit our website at www.wwpr.us