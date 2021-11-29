College Place’s traditional lighted parade, tree lighting and fireworks display is back this year on Thursday, Dec. 2, as part of the second annual Light Up the Avenue, which started last year amid the pandemic.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., the parade will proceed along College Avenue from 10th Street to Whitman Drive, followed by a fireworks display at Fourth Street and Davis Avenue.
It’s a return to some semblance of normalcy and Christmas cheer, after College Place hosted a virtual tree lighting in 2020, and turns to a parade through neighborhoods in place of the annual Winterfest.
Due to the state’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, instead of gathering in crowds to watch the tree lighting and parade, the new event, Light Up the Avenue, was intended to incorporate some of Winterfest’s traditions. This year, those new traditions get to shine.
