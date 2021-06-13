May 2021 seemed to arrive with a mix of weather that ranged from cold to wet, very windy and then it started warming up.
The month melted away under an early hot sun.
I often wonder what happens to animals that depend on shallow pools, small seasonal springs and seeps to survive when unseasonable hot weather hits.
I think of animals like amphibians that are so closely tied to moist wet sites and cannot survive direct sunlight or heat.
Amphibians are subject to rapid dehydration when caught out in the direct sun. Their skins are porous and cannot retain water under hot dry situations.
This column is about a salamander and a desert toad that have learned to live in the dry heat of summer here in Walla Walla County.
Out in western Walla Walla County, along the desert lowlands and dunes, in the sandy wind-blown loess soils, lives an amazing survivor of a salamander.
This spectacular amphibian is about 6.5-inches long as an adult and has an awe-inspiring natural history.
The name of this salamander is the tiger salamander, which is a member of the Ambystoma family, which is a group of dryland burrowing salamanders.
Tiger salamanders start out as eggs stuck to a branch or rush underwater in a pond or seasonal pool.
The egg develops at a rate dependent on the temperature of the water it is laid in.
So, eggs laid in warm shallow seasonal pools transform into four-legged larvae at a more rapid rate than those laid in a cool-watered pond.
Once the larvae have developed all four legs, each with four toes, they also develop large red, lacy branched gills that flair up behind the head. These gills allow these young salamanders to breathe under water.
At this stage of their lives, these young salamanders become serious predators with large, blunt heads and wide mouths with sharp tiny teeth.
They both crawl along the bottom of pools and swim through the water in search of prey, and feed on tadpoles, insect larvae, small minnows and at times other salamander larvae.
They grow and mature very rapidly, and in as little as three weeks, depending on water depth and temps, these amphibians crawl out of their natal pools and burrow into the loess sandy soils or dig into pocket gopher burrow labyrinths where they can remain cool and have the ability to survive the heat of summer.
Then, as spring arrives, they come to the surface at night to feed on bugs and to locate a rain pool or shallow puddle to find a mate.
Staying underground all summer and on into the fall is really something. They become dormant and go into a torpor state, with their heart rate beating a few beats a minute.
I have found them up and moving after fall rains, on the hunt for insects to burrow under again in preparation for the winter season.
These big salamanders have, and are currently, losing valuable habitat to expanding development.
The second amphibian is known as the Woodhouse’s toad.
This remarkably interesting toad once was common along the shorelines of the Columbia River from Wallula Gap north to Vantage and east up along the Snake River to about the Lower Granite Dam area.
This toad species lives in a thin margin along the shoreline of these two great rivers as they flow through the deserts of the lower Columbia Basin.
Their numbers have been greatly affected by human actions by damming the rivers, development along the rivers, roads, use of pesticides and massive loss of native shoreline riparian habitat.
These toads are sandy tan in color and about 2.4 inches long.
They are completely obligated to living in shoreline riparian buffers.
They feed on insects all their adult lives.
Their long ribbons of eggs in riverside sloughs and pools produce black tadpoles that swim in tight schools; one in 200 reach adulthood.
Keep an eye out for them.
Remember, life is good!