Autumn arrived with October and brought with it rain — glorious wet rain!
After the sustained hot drought we lived through this summer and early fall, all of nature gave a huge sigh of relief with the arrival of cooler, moist weather.
Nature is still stressed from the very dry, hot spring and summer. Many native plant species will show this stress way into this coming spring.
The trees of the county have recorded in their growth rings this drought.
Nature is resilient if given the opportunity to recover.
Last weekend, while driving up Nine Mile Canyon, we observed a horrible situation where the drought, combined with loss of the native shrub-steppe plant community to fire some years ago, has devastated the grasses of this canyon.
Then a regiment of overgrazing has debilitated and caused the canyon to become chocked with invasive weed species.
So, I hope that this last month’s rain will allow this land to start to recover.
This column has a pair of stories about two interesting animals — one never seen or documented in this region before, and the other a longtime native resident.
First, the brand-new, never-seen, super-rare species that showed up on the Columbia River near Umatilla on Oct. 26 that was located by Mark Ludwick while he was out photographing birds along the river above McNary Dam.
Mark spotted a species of goose he had never seen in his life. He contacted several other birders, and soon this astounding discovery was identified as a sub-adult, hatch-year emperor goose.
This goose species lives and winters in northern Alaska, across the Bering Sea, all through the Aleutian Islands and on into northern Siberia.
This 26-inch-long goose is a marine species that on occasion pops up along the Washington coast south onto the central Oregon coast.
To have this rare goose species appear way inland is totally unexpected.
This individual is a uniform gray-brown with a scaly appearance. It has a pale crown as it has started molting into its adult plumage.
Its legs and feet are orange-red.
Being a marine species accustomed to the Arctic far north, our approaching winter is of little concern to this cold-sea waterfowl.
How long it will stay along the Columbia River, no one knows.
What do you think brought this Arctic marine goose to this region?
Emperor geese are spectacular in full adult plumage and, once seen, would never be forgotten.
The second animal in this column is a live wire that is so flexible and so adaptable to all wet habitats that it can dive, swim and even catch fish, aquatic insects, crustaceans, mollusks and ducklings without any hard breathing.
I am speaking of the mink.
This species of mustelid, or weasel, is an important member of a healthy ecosystem along rivers and streams. They have up to 10 young and live in rip-rap, old beaver and muskrat burrows, and in hollow logs along streams.
They are fierce hunters and will attempt to take on snakes, bull frogs and birds that are much larger than they are. They also hunt rats and mice, as well as coots.
They are a mammal that has rich dark-brown fur and is considered a “fur-baring” species.
Up until the 1980s, it was considered a luxury to have a mink fur stoll or coat.
Many mink farms were established in the 20th century in the northern states and the west coast in cool mountain areas. Here, folks developed new pelage colors such as platinum, pale tan and almost black mink fur types.
By the 1980s, the killing of wild and farmed mink was becoming frowned on and, by the 1990s, most mink farms were gone.
Today, mink are common here in Walla Walla County along any wetland areas. Watch for them and enjoy their movements and curiosity.
Remember, life is good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.