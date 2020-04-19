'Quarantine,' 'bubonic' and 'Yersin': What do all these words related to plague mean?
The word quarantine, defined as a period or place of isolation, comes from the Italian word quaranta, which means 40.
In the mid-1600s the Italians stopped people from disembarking from ships for 40 days if it was believed there was a disease outbreak onboard.
The word bubonic, in bubonic plague, comes from the word bubo which refers to swollen, inflamed lymph nodes. The Greek word for groin or swelling in the groin is boubon.
The name for the bacteria that causes bubonic plague — Yersinia pestis — comes from the 19th century French bacteriologist Alexandre Yersin, who studied the disease. It was Yersin who gave the bacteria the name pestis in reference to the Great Pestilence, or Black Death.
It was also Yersin who tied the many deaths in the 14th century to Yersinia pestis.
In 2001 a book written by two disease experts from Liverpool University — titled “Biology of Plagues” — the authors argued that the numerous deaths in the 1300s were not caused by Yersinia pestis. Bubonic plague needs infected fleas to spread, but the deaths in the 1300s seemed to cross high-mountain passes in Europe and exist in areas without rats, like Iceland, they wrote.
They also claimed it moved much too fast to be related to infected fleas.
Instead, they believe the widespread deaths were caused by a virus that caused some type of hemorrhagic disease, like Ebola.
Joe Hinnebusch, a plague scientist at Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Hamilton, said the virus theory has been "pretty much put to rest now."
Excavations of graveyards from the era of the Black Death provided scientists with the teeth of plague victims.
Inside the teeth researchers were able to extract the genome of Yersinia pestis, proving infection.
"The genomic detective work is hard to refute," Hinnebusch said.
— Brett French