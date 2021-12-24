For years, groups in the Walla Walla area have tried to promote the rich opportunities for outdoor recreation found in the Valley and nearby mountains, whether it’s Visit Walla Walla promoting the best place to play a few rounds of golf, or Outside Walla Walla’s hiking and recreating recommendations.
But for years, it has been the dream of some to create an organization that could wrap around those disparate services, connecting them with an administrative service that could keep everyone in communication and coordination, supporting and boosting the services that already exist.
Earlier this month, the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation board of directors voted to assume oversight of the Rec Hub, just such an umbrella organization.
Originally the brain child of local advocate, birder and retired forestry biologist Mike Denny, the Rec Hub was conceived of while Denny was serving on the cohort for the 2015 Walla Walla Community Council study, Enhancing Outdoor Recreation Opportunities.
“It occurred to me that what we needed to implement the outdoor recreation plan was a comprehensive network of resources, virtual as well as brick and mortar, connecting people to the places and equipment, guides and services to get us outdoors,” Denny said in a statement.
“We see the Rec Hub having three equally important objectives,” Denny continued, “to get people outdoors and into nature for their health and enjoyment, to provide stewardship of our lands, and to provide economic stimulus to our regional economy, especially to smaller, family-owned businesses.”
Being able to connect visitors and newcomers to the natural resources of the Walla Walla Valley may convince them to come more often or to stay longer, said Chamber President and CEO Kyle Tarbet in an interview.
“And even from downtown, Main Street Walla Walla, you can see the Blue Mountains,” Tarbet said. “But trying to figure out how to get there is more difficult.”
With support from the chamber’s foundation, the Rec Hub will be able to seek grant funding and other resources that it hadn’t previously, Tarbet said. Most immediately, he said, the group will work to plan out its next steps and formalize buy-in from partner organizations.
“We don’t want to recreate what’s already happening, so (we're) bringing on partners like Visit Walla Walla that do information for the area, making sure people already providing that service are up to speed and know the resources that are available and how to direct them toward the resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.