COLLEGE PLACE — Everyone is invited to the free Tri-State Steelheaders' annual meeting on Dec. 4 at the SonBridge Community Center, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
This year's featured presentation, Strategies to Increase Stream Flow in the Walla Walla River, will be by Brian Wolcott of the Walla Walla Basin Watershed Council.
Wolcott will talk about projects being evaluated to improve stream flow for fish and other aquatic species, while maintaining existing agricultural and municipal water uses.
For more info, call 529-3543 or email tssfish@tristatesteelheaders.com.