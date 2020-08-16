WOW! is it ever hot on this last day of a very chaotic and COVID-19-soaked July.
Many folks really wonder about the future.
What will this new month of August bring?
What will unfold before us?
July 2020 has been long on anguish, stress, fear and angst for we humans as COVID-19 swirls through this state and country sight unseen.
The natural world in Walla Walla County has had some unintended pleasant by-products of the spread of this virus, and that is the lack of noise.
Nature can hear without the turbulent noises that we generate on a constant basis day-in and day-out.
There are fewer road kills on many roads; less noise means that wildlife can actually distinguish potential issues for them such as the foot falls of an approaching predator, auto or poacher.
An especially important component of life for scores of species is the ability to distinguish and interpret sounds that are carried through the air and soils.
Many mammals use three senses simultaneously, and those are sight, scent and hearing. All three are vital for each animal’s prolonged survival in the natural world.
Insects, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals all have important survival requirements that are linked to these three senses.
On this last day of July 2020, we will visit about sound and its absence: quiet.
Many species of animals are largely quiet as they move and live in the natural world. Quiet masks their presence and allows these creatures to read and listen to what is going on around them.
Quietness is a way of life for a large percentage of prey species here in this region. It allows them to not draw attention to themselves and survive.
One of the most quiet mammals in the northern Blue Mountains is the snowshoe hare.
This remarkably interesting mammal is on many predators’ list of good eating vittles.
So, these mid-sized rabbits very quietly move along the forest floor, sticking to heavy vegetation or isolated open sites where they silently feed on vegetation.
They are very careful not to make any noise or reckless movement as they never know what is watching quietly for a chance to capture them.
Snowshoe hare have large hind feet that are covered with hair, and this hair softens and mutes any noise of snapping branches or twigs as they move across the landscape.
These hares are surface feeders and do not dig warrens or burrows in which to hide as other hares do.
This incredibly quiet mammal is active in the evening and early mornings when it can see, smell and hear very well.
They do thump the ground to send messages to other hares about turf, females and predators.
The only noise I have ever heard from this rabbit species in my long years in the forest is a loud blood curtailing scream when they are grabbed by a predator or are wounded.
Being quiet in the forest, desert or marshes will open a whole new world to those that are willing to watch and listen. You will suddenly see way more than you have ever noticed before.
Being quiet is good for humans.
Learning to listen silently brings huge rewards in greater cognitive health, far less stress, brings a realization that you are part of a greater community out there.
It allows you to learn at your own pace. If more folks would quietly walk and shut off the snowmobiles, motorcycles and autos and be quiet, they would suddenly find that quiet is exactly right!
I do believe that there are those that are noise junkies and are extremely uncomfortable with quiet. I urge them to be considerate of others that greatly and deeply appreciate quiet, all of nature and many other folks.
Thank you.
Remember, life is good!