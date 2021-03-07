I am sitting here looking out at a sun-filled afternoon on this, the last day of February 2021.
Hard to believe that this short month has melted away like the snow and ice it brought us.
Warmer weather, longer daylight and a vaccine brings hope to me that we humans will be able to meet each other down the road in a more civil world.
Wildlife is suffering as a direct result of the continuing weather shifts we have witnessed over the last 13 years, with winter storms starting in February and pushing into March and April.
The natural world has certain dependencies and relationships it requires to survive.
One of those delicate relationships is between the subject of this column and its prey base.
When I first arrived in Walla Walla County in 1978 there were no known nests of active peregrine falcons anywhere along the Columbia or Snake rivers within this county.
The state of Washington had an active “hack box” program in place along the coastal sea cliffs and in the Cascade Mountains.
A “hack” site is where young peregrines are placed above a cliff face in an area with ample prey species to hunt.
Before the hunting, though, these young birds are fed and protected by a “hacker,” which is a person that feeds the chicks in the box a prescribed diet of dead chickens, young pheasants and house sparrows.
As the young peregrines mature, the hack box is opened and the young falcons stretch their wings and flap a lot.
After a couple months, these young take short flights out and back, always returning to the hack site.
Then, one mid-summer day, they fly off and never return to the hack box.
The name peregrine means “wanderer.”
This falcon migrates many thousands of miles as it follows shorebirds, waterfowl and some songbirds south in fall into Central and South America.
Some races of peregrines nest far north of Washington State in Alaska, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon.
Peregrine falcons were almost wiped out in North America due to the agricultural use of DDT. This powerful pesticide caused severe eggshell thinning in many birds of prey egg shells — peregrine falcons in particular.
The weight of the adults was all it took to crush their own eggs.
Thus, recruitment into the peregrine falcon population plummeted downwards as very few young were hatched to replace older birds.
By the 1970s, the peregrine falcon was placed on the newly created Endangered Species List, and stringent protections enacted by Congress as well as state legislatures began to have positive effects.
Number one was the banning of DDT and DDE as insecticides.
By the mid-1980s, peregrine numbers were increasing along the coast of the Pacific Northwest.
All nest sites were kept secret and all chicks were banded to keep track of them as they moved around and paired up.
The issue still is the sale and use of DDT in Central and South America.
This poison gets into watersheds, and birds like ducks drink and feed in the water and, in turn are caught and eaten by peregrine falcons.
Peregrine falcons now nest right here in Walla Walla County in low numbers.
They are off the Endangered Species List, though still protected by state and federal laws.
This falcon species can reach 20 inches long with a 40-inch wingspan.
They cruise at 55-60 miles an hour, and on a steep dive these mid-sized raptors can clock up to 150 mph.
They also are highly maneuverable, and there are few birds or bats that can outdo them.
Humans have used falcons, including peregrines, to hunt with in the Middle East for hundreds of years. Owning and hunting with falcons was considered the sport of Kings and Pashas only.
These falcons were considered an indicator of wealth and power.
And now for a local quick story:
The first peregrine I saw in Walla Walla County was on the Walla Walla River delta on the Columbia River in 1992 on a warm October day.
I watched as this spectacular falcon came in low over the delta mudflats and popped a long-billed dowitcher (a shorebird species).
There were a few feathers lingering in the hot air above the mud.
The dowitcher tumbled to the mud and lay there.
The peregrine swept past and looped around, swinging in low and snagged the stunned shorebird off the mud, carrying it to a log on the mud where the falcon proceeded to pluck it.
Remember, life is good!