“Life is real, life is earnest.” — The Bard
Never have truer words been printed.
I thought we humans and the local natural world had really taken a shot to the chin when the great flood of February 2020 smacked the Walla Walla river system with a huge flush of water.
During this great flood riparian areas, human property and wildlife paid a real price from loss of land, habitat and personal property.
However, this river basin has flooded off and on over thousands of years.
The natural world is resilient and over time recovers and moves on.
The native peoples knew when the flood season was and were sure not to live in the flood plains in the late winter and early spring seasons.
Recently, I felt like I do in late autumn when I come upon a late flying butterfly or dragonfly that by some quirky chance survived the first couple of freezes and, as that day warms up, this delicate insect is able to still get out and move about despite the end of the species’ normal flight period several weeks back.
These individuals outlast and hang on way beyond the average populations of their species because they find protective cover for the night and the arrival of cool air as the sunsets.
So, we humans are being attacked in the hundreds of thousands by a virus we have never faced and have limited understanding of. It is not the first time that human populations have faced plagues and diseases that rampage through populations with devastating effects.
I think of the native tribes of the Pacific Northwest and the massive mortality they suffered from measles, cholera and tuberculosis introduced by settlers in the 18th and 19th centuries.
What is new is this virus has reached pandemic proportions and has hit the human population worldwide.
Suddenly, mortality seems real and life more precious. Many folks do not believe this virus can take them or is, in fact, real at all.
Denial of reality is not a good defense on any occasion.
The natural world in Walla Walla County continues to meet its seasonal appointments in its cycle of life.
The native flowers are blooming, all types of insects are out or are emerging for the spring season.
Migrant birds are arriving daily from Central and South America to find mates and nest.
Resident birds have been on their nests for weeks.
Birds that winter here have left for breeding grounds far to the north.
For all wildlife, this is a season of renewal, a great flood of exuberant life that is thrilling to observe on an annual basis.
Spring is all about renewal, growth and beauty.
Life is exciting as time passes and presents new opportunities, observations and understanding.
Two wild species to think about on a warm spring day are the Calliope hummingbird and the Columbian ground squirrel.
These two species are amazing because they are persistent despite all kinds of challenges they face. Their populations are overcome, and with thousands of generations in their history they press forward to push their genes into the future.
The Calliope hummingbird is the smallest native bird in the Pacific Northwest, weighing in at 1.9 grams.
They are neo-tropic migrants, which means they fly from Walla Walla south in late summer/early fall into central Mexico to spend winter there.
These tiny birds fuel up on flower nectar in order to have the energy to chase what they really eat, and that is small midges, gnats and flies.
So, think about a bird that is outside 24-7, can live up to eight years and flies 3,000 miles each way during migration.
Hang in there!
The Columbian ground squirrel is a big, chunky rodent that once lived by the thousands in this river basin.
They are about 12 inches long and have lots of rust-red fur on their head, neck and belly.
They live in colonies and excavate vast labyrinths of tunnels and granaries. Their burrows are important in arid areas, as these burrows are used by other animals to survive the heat of summer and the cold of winter.
Animals like frogs, salamanders, crickets, mice and some snakes all depend on these squirrels.
This ground squirrel species has been shot, drowned, poisoned and gassed by folks because they dig holes and eat some crops.
They are an important prey base for raptors, coyotes and other predators.
These mammals persist as they never give up.
Hang in there!
Remember, life is good!