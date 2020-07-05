Hard to believe that July 2020 is here, and this outdoor summer month will tick off the days as usual and, like June, they will pass very quickly.
The natural world lives by the ebb and flow of daylight hours as the seasons move around this globe. Because the summer-type weather often lasts clear into late autumn here in this region, the migrant species of birds, insects and fish are not as pressed to meet activity deadlines as they are in the spring.
In this column, we will visit about one remarkably interesting species that emerges in June and works very hard to mate, lay eggs while feeding and avoiding predation.
This amazing species is a dragonfly species that is known as the black saddlebags dragonfly that as an adult has a body that is three-and-a-quarter inch long.
The life cycle of dragonflies in general is fascinating, and this species is really mind boggling as the adult female drops its eggs in a flowing river or stream in June after mating.
These eggs sink into the bottom of a river and are then washed along atop the substrate and eventually come to rest in the leeward side of a piece of water-saturated wood, a boulder or into a patch of emergent vegetation along the edge in shallow water.
These eggs hatch in flowing water and over 18 months live their lives as larva or nymphs.
These are not your average soft bodied nymphs, however, hiding in debris out of fear of falling prey to fish, crawdads, birds or even otters.
They instead are the predator that most aquatic invertebrates must work to hide from and avoid at all costs.
The dragonfly larvae are fierce predators that feed on everything from other insect larvae, tadpoles, small fish, mollusks and crustaceans.
They are built to hunt with camouflaged to match the surroundings in which they live.
After 18 months underwater, these larvae metamorphose from a six-legged semi-flat, wingless, soft-bodied terror that has killed and fed on many living denizens of the river into one of the most agile master aerialists in all of nature.
These dragonfly larvae crawl up the stem of a cattail, bulrush or the side of a rock or exposed branch out of the water and, after getting set, the magic starts to happen.
Metamorphosis rearranges the entire internal composition of the nymph at the cellular level.
The 240 eyes change, the stubby hint of wings is really altered, the thorax and abdomen vanish in a remix of parts and what appears is mind blowing.
The back of the two-inch-long larva begins to split open and out pushes a whole different insect, one with four three-and-a-half inch long clear wings, save for a black patch area just out from the site on the thorax where the root of these wings attach to the body.
The thorax has six legs and four wings, plus an amazing head all attached to it along with a long narrow abdomen.
The wings on this species are eye-popping, thus the name black saddlebags dragonfly.
As this entirely new insect dries in the warmer air of June, it pumps fluid into its long wings and soon they reach their full shape and color and, after drying completely, the dragonfly tests them out with a few flicks and then lifts off into the warm air.
The adult black saddlebags dragonfly adult is one of the fastest flying insects there is. Its maneuverability and flight skills allow it to become a very agile, skilled predator on all flying insects.
Watch for these unique colored dragonflies along Mill Creek and the Walla Walla River this summer.
One question for you to consider about dragonflies in general: how do they survive as larvae in rivers during major flood events like the floods this last February?
Some other points of interest to investigate is getting an updated third edition of the “Walking Guide to the Big Trees of Walla Walla,” originally written by the late Shirley Muse for Blue Mountain Audubon.
It has been updated and republished.
The other deal is, please be incredibly careful about protecting the unbelievably valuable streams that flow through Walla Walla, College Place, Waitsburg, Dayton, Milton-Freewater and Prescott.
These streams deserve your care and stewardship by not using herbicides or pesticides along them or in them.
Friends, be careful and mask up as this virus is out there and is incredibly opportunistic on those folks that do not take precautions.
Remember, life is good!