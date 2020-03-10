CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The recreational sturgeon season in the John Day Pool of the Columbia River (between John Day Dam to McNary Dam) and adjacent tributaries closed today, under rules announced Monday by fishery managers from Oregon and Washington.
The states decided to close this fishery based on recent harvest data that indicated recreational fishermen have achieved their allowable harvest of 105 fish.
Sturgeon retention previously closed in Bonneville and The Dalles pools when those respective harvest guidelines were met.
Catch and release fishing for sturgeon continues to be allowed in all three areas, except in designated sturgeon spawning sanctuaries defined in the 2020 Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations.