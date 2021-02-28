The Blues Crew has worked this winter to groom and maintain the trails at the Horseshoe Prairie Nordic Ski Area.
Last fall, teams worked hard to clear trails and place new trail markers in the area.
The trail markers were placed on 6-inch-by-6-inch, 16-foot- tall posts, expecting that to put them well above the expected snowfall.
Up until recently, there was a 4-foot base of snow for skiing and snowshoeing, leaving no worries of buried poles. Then, a blizzard arrived, dumping 4-6-feet of new snow.
Greg Brown, from the Blues Crew, said they were at Andies Prairie last week when 8 inches of snow fell, and another 2 feet were expected this weekend.