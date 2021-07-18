Rocks.
That word pretty well sums up Bob Carson’s life.
Well, you could add water to that as well.
And, to be fair, his wife Clare, their family and the plethora of friends they’ve made throughout their world-wide adventures can be included.
But many of the events that bring all those together revolves around rocks.
Which makes sense.
Rocks have been a part of Carson’s life since he was growing up in Lexington, Virginia.
“I think I became a geologist because our parents didn’t worry about us caving and rafting,” Carson said of his childhood, often using canoe and raft trips to reach the caves he dove, or spelunked, into. “Everything I did all summer had to deal with rocks.”
Which, ultimately, led him to a spot on the faculty as Whitman College as a professor of geology in 1975.
But five years before that, he met and married Clare.
“We met in 1970, got married in 1970, and she was canoeing with me in the fall of ‘70,” Bob says of his wife of 50 years.
In fact, the two have been basically inseparable on trips of all kinds that have taken them around the world.
The two are spending most summers on various adventures, but Bob took some time to talk about a rafting trip they joined on the Bruneau-Jarbidge Rivers Wilderness Area in southern Idaho in May.
And, of course, geology was a focus along the 72-mile, seven-and-a-half day rafting trip.
“I went there because it was super-wild, super-scenic, and to be with cool friends,” he said. “Once I got there, the geology overwhelmed me.”
After driving a dirt road from Mountain Home, Idaho, to the Jarbidge River, the trip began on May 16, with guide Jon Barker.
The Carsons had met Barker through Craig Watts. Watts’ daughter was a swimmer at Whitman and Carson, an avid supporter of Whitman athletics, hit it off with Craig during a swim meet.
Watts’ rafting resume was impressive, Carson said, which led to a long friendship and May’s trip with Barker.
Barker runs Barker River Expeditions in Idaho, and has an area of the Jarbidge River named after him after he was the first to raft the area hours after a rock slide altered the river in 2009, forming Barker Falls.
“He and his guides, in my opinion, are the best,” Carson said of Barker’s service. “They’re the kind of guides you’d stake your life on.”
After the seven rafts, with nine guests and six guides, made it past Barker Falls, they faced a four-hour portage of Jarbidge Falls through 600 yards of rapids that included dragging and letting the rafts downriver by rope.
Down the river, at Indian Hot Springs, Carson talked his way into visiting the Bruneau Jasper Mines. He was given an hour-and-a-half deadline to make the hike and return, allowing Carson just 10 minutes to explore the geology.
He was also able to explore a cave formed in rhylotte rock, and witness ash flow tuffs — heaven for the geologist.
And then, the trip was over.
“There are so many geologic things along this river,” Carson said.
Now, the Carsons look foward to rafting on the Rogue River in Oregon this month, among other trips.