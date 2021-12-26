While hunting is still largely viewed as a man’s activity, the number of women hunters increased 25 percent between 2011-2016, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the numbers continue to climb.
Embracing women in the outdoors is not news to Pheasants Forever (PF), but their “Women on the Wing” (WotW) initiative is relatively fresh.
“In 2018, Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever’s Women on the Wing Initiative officially kicked off in response to the rapid interest and engagement among women conservationists (and those) that wanted to learn more,” wrote Marissa Jensen, PF’s Education and Outreach Program Manager. “The vision of the initiative is simple: To expand and diversify those who hold an appreciation for the uplands, and to increase opportunities to share our passion with others.”
The WotW initiative has boomed since its inception, with chapters springing up across the nation devoted solely to providing hands-on programming for women in the outdoors.
Given founding members of our local Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever chapter included conservation-minded women like the late Bertha Hinchliff, developing a local WotW program has become a top priority.
This month, Tri-Cities resident Kelly Merrick stepped up to give the program wings.
Merrick volunteered to officially form the chapter’s WotW Committee and take the reigns as the committee chair.
As an enthusiastic upland hunter and conservationist, Merrick has a background in training and hunting pointing labs and is active in the Columbia Basin Pointing Labrador Club and other outdoor programs.
“Building relationships with working dogs through upland hunting has opened a whole new world to me,” Merrick said. “It’s allowed me to share more deeply in outdoor experiences with my husband and my dog and has now become my favorite pasttime. I want to introduce other women to bird dogs and the uplands and help them experience the same joy and excitement that I do when hunting behind my dog. Women on the Wing is a perfect outlet to encourage and grow our hunting and conservation community, and I am proud to be a part of the initiative.”
Merrick’s tenacity spurred WotW to life by drafting a 2022 chapter program agenda.
Events will include shooting clinics and firearms safety, hunting dog demonstrations, habitat and conservation workshops, and wrap up next fall with a “Women, Wine and Wild Game” event providing a “field-to-table” experience and promoting the pride and delicacy that is sourcing one’s own wild food.
To learn more and to get involved with WotW, email Merrick at WoW@bmpf258.org, or visit the chapter’s WotW website, Women on the Wing — Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever bmpf258.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.