Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud will be in Walla Walla on Wednesday for one of five open houses across the region to provide opportunities for community members to share information about their interests and engage with local forest leadership and staff.
“I believe strong community connections and partnerships are an integral part of the Forest Service mission,” Watrud said.
Local district staff will also be available to talk about forest management, current and ongoing projects, and other interests or concerns.
The Walla Walla open house is set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Walla Walla Ranger District, 1415 W. Rose St.