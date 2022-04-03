Older brother Scott and I had a red metal pedal fire truck when we were quite young. We transformed water and dirt into “gushy gon goo,” which felt terrific squished through our fingers and patted into cakes.
The fire truck’s back compartment was perfect for mixing and hauling that recipe around.
Don’t ask how we came up with the description for that muck, but we also created the kidspeech “dinna do” and “donna do” phrases, which translates into “I didn’t do it” and “I don’t want to do it” when asked, “Scotty did you …" or “Annie, will you …"
There are plenty of joys associated with playing in the dirt for all ages: fresh air, being outdoors, digging, planting and growing flowers, herbs and vegetables and enjoying the fruits of one’s labor.
Playing in the dirt is encouraged at the Rees-Sumach Community Garden where — on a first-come, first-served basis — several plots are available this growing season.
It also features several common areas where gardeners share their produce.
Sponsored by the North Main Area Neighborhood Association and Walla Walla 2020, the garden is at Rees and Sumach streets on land Whitman College donated.
Applications should be sent to Rees & Sumach Garden at PO Box 1222, Walla Walla, or delivered to 717 N. Main St. The application form is at reesandsumach.org.
Most of the 35 individual plots measure 10 feet by 20 feet and all are at least 200 square feet.
Neighbors first leased the garden site from Whitman in 2010.
It’s taken a village to help it grow: sponsorship by the North Main Area Neighborhood Association, insurance through a partnership with Walla Walla 2020; outreach assistance from Commitment to Community; a parking area fill from the city of Walla Walla; 12 initial working groups for the garden organization; naming a garden coordinator and garden master; receiving an initial grant from the Walla Walla Friends Meeting and several additional grants, private donations and community memberships; adopting a budget, resource plan, garden rules and a garden layout; organizing gardening classes; installing a fence, irrigation system and pathways; building a tool shed; annually donating hundreds of pounds of produce to local food banks; beautifying the neighborhood; meeting neighbors, increasing gardening skills, harvesting and sharing the produce; and installing a green house and a sculptured archway into the garden.
A Listserv accessible to garden members provides a forum for asking gardening questions and sharing information.
The site features garden progress and rules, information on membership and sponsorships and useful links to other community gardens and associations.
For more details, contact Andrea Workman at 876-2999 or piksaki@yahoo.com.
