The Blues Crew is always seeking new trails and connections to add to the recreational opportunities in our community.
Our priority is trails that can be enjoyed as a day outing and accessible to a wide variety of hikers and walkers.
Family friendly trails are a bonus.
Recently, David McKenna came to us with a new route to access the upper Buck Mountain Trail No. 3075 in the Umatilla National Forest.
The entire trail is eight miles long starting from South Fork Umatilla River canyon to its connection with the Lake Creek and Umatilla Rim Trails.
The ridgeline section of the trail gives you wonderful views of the Buck Creek watershed and the North Fork Umatilla Wilderness.
Unfortunately, the traditional access points are long and more difficult hikes to the summit viewpoint. It is a 2,000-foot-plus climb out of the river canyon or an additional three miles of hiking from the Lake Creek Trail.
David directed us to an alternative.
After three work parties this summer, the Blues Crew created a new path to the trail and then cleared heavy brush, removed blocking logs and repaired portions of the trail tread.
Two directional signs were added. Hikers can now experience two miles of a gently climbing, winding trail through a canopy of mixed conifer trees that ends on a grassy ridgeline.
Arriving at an elevation of 4,651 feet, Buck Mountain is a great lunch.
The more adventurous hiker can continue west shortly crossing into the wilderness. Several stands of old growth Pondarosa pine trees can be enjoyed in this area.
The trail extends about 1.5 more miles before descending steeply into the canyon below.
More information about this section of the trail and directions can be found at webite https://www.hikingproject.com/trail/7094490/buck-mountain-trail-mid-trail-access.
As summer wanes, we are making plans to prepare the Horseshoe Prairie Nordic Ski Area for the winter season. Blues Crew activities will include trail clearing, placement of blue diamond markers and trail directional signs.
Additionally, we have designed a new map that will be posted on social media, on trailhead kiosk and all major trail marker poles. Watch for its release likely in October.
The Blue Mountain Land Trust Blues Crew is a volunteer organization committed to local trails.
No experience is required to participate. Each work party is led by experienced team leaders who provide guidance as to the work to be performed. Tools and personal protective gear are provided.
Upcoming events are posted at https://bmlt.org/find-a-work-party.
We have several work parties planned in September.