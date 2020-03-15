CLACKAMAS, Ore. — State fish managers from Oregon have scheduled a public meeting on March 25 to discuss the potential establishment of Thermal Angling Sanctuaries in select Oregon tributaries upstream of Bonneville Dam.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has scheduled a public meeting in the Columbia Room at the Best Western Plus in Hood River from 6:30-8 p.m.
Among the topics of discussion are possible rule changes meant to improve conservation efforts and increase protections for summer steelhead in areas where they may congregate.
Specific topics currently under consideration include:
Discussing areas and boundaries for Thermal Angling Sanctuaries in and adjacent to Eagle Creek, Herman Creek, and the Deschutes River, that when conditions are met, would be closed to angling.
Establishing annual time periods during the summer/fall when Thermal Angling Sanctuaries may be closed to protect natural-origin summer steelhead.
Discussing additional fisheries management actions, e.g., rolling retention closures, which may be necessary to ensure consistency with the Endangered Species Act.
Comments can also be emailed to tucker.a.jones@state.or.us or john.a.north@state.or.us.