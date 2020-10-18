Union-Bulletin reader Karen Bury, her husband John and faithful dog Camper spent the week after Labor Day tent camping on the Washington side of the Chief Joseph Wildlife Area south of Asotin.
Chief Joseph Wildlife Area is along the Grande Ronde River as it meanders east to the Snake River.
Bury said they’ve spent time in the area over the past 10 years steelhead fishing and viewing the wildlife.
“The best part of camping are the sounds of the river with chirping frogs, and crickets, the moonlight, and the silence,” Karen said.
She shared some of the photos from their recent trip, and from a previous trip, for U-B readers to enjoy.