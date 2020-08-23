We were still miles from the Pack River takeout at Highway 200 north of Lake Pend Oreille when a crack of thunder prompted an emergency bivouac. A gale of nasty clouds was blitzing over the near horizon in a surprise assault on the Landers family’s canoeing trip.
We quickly paddled to shore as white streaks of hail were being unleashed from the sky.
While our two grade-school-age daughters scrambled up the bank, my wife and I hauled the boat out of the river and bucked the wind to flip it upside down.
The pelting hail stung our bodies like a swarm of bees and chased the four of us under the canoe.
We plugged our ears to muffle the pounding the Royalex hull was absorbing to spare our noggins from a brutal beating.
Crammed together like quadruplets in a womb, we were wide-eyed and speechless. Crackling flashes of lightning strobed the landscape.
The summer tempest had transformed a previously placid stretch of North Idaho river into a violent froth.
The 16 feet of red canoe sheltered us from five minutes of hell on earth.
The hailstorm passed as fast as it began, and we emerged shell-shocked but giddy to have survived unscathed from another great outdoor experience.
Recently, the bow line to my memories got a tug as I watched the red canoe and its boatload of adventures drive away on the roof of another paddler’s pickup.
I showed the new owner a photo of my oldest daughter and me in the canoe on her 15th birthday. The image was snapped by a friend as we eddied out in the Spokane River, helmets and PFDs on and faces wet after running Flora and Sullivan rapids.
“This canoe took me fishing down the Elk River before Fernie (British Columbia) became overrun with fly shops and guides,” I bragged.
I also pointed out that the cover of my regional guidebook features the red canoe in the capable hands of Jean and Kevin Dragon, who volunteered as models for my research of the lower Palouse River.
I’d teamed with river runner Brian Burns in another canoe for that 1995 outing to photograph and document the epic 13-mile round trip.
The four of us paddled and sometimes got out and tracked our boats past rock gardens, poison ivy and rattlesnakes from the Snake River upstream to the plunge pool — the roar, spray, wind and rainbow — at the base of 180-foot Palouse Falls.
I climbed to both rims above the falls for photo angles for the book’s frontispiece before we headed back downstream.
I found the perfect cover photo scene as the Dragons powered the red canoe over the lower river’s flatwater in evening light.
Based on how good the beer and barbecued burgers tasted at our camp along the Snake River that night, it was a five-star trip.
Dozens of past adventures on the region’s lakes and rivers flashed through my mind as the new owner strapped the red canoe onto his roof rack.
I told him of close calls the trusty boat had with a startled moose on the Little Pend Oreille lakes chain and a snoopy black bear at Upper Priest Lake.
I noted the boat was accustomed to being on-call in February for the sudden rain-on-snow event needed for ideal paddling flows on Hangman Creek.
I mucked up the inside of the canoe with bluegill slime at Hutchinson Lake in the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge.
On the other hand, I washed it out once with spray from Peewee Falls near Boundary Dam during an overnighter through Z Canyon on the Pend Oreille River.
A colorful history adds value to a canoe, the buyer agreed.
He also seemed pleased that the experiences had not resulted in patches on the hull.
I bought the Dagger Legend in the 1990s as Dan Hansen and I were researching our guidebook “Paddle Routes of the Inland Northwest.”
Spokane Canoe and Kayak Club outings had opened our eyes to many of the flatwater and whitewater trips in Eastern Washington, North Idaho, Western Montana and southern British Columbia.
Both of us had young families. The kids were too young to shoulder a backpack but just the right size for tucking into a canoe with a cooler of food and sometimes with overnight packs for family outdoor adventures.
As long as we were spending so much time paddling, Hansen and I decided to take notes and compile our information to help others find their way to primo canoeing and kayaking waters.
The resulting book is now repackaged with two other books into a tome called “Paddling Washington: 100 Flatwater and Whitewater Routes in Washington State and the Inland Northwest.”
Having a handsome tandem boat on my roof rack opened paddling opportunities even when friends or family couldn’t join my research trips.
On my first visit to the Granby River near Grand Forks, British Columbia, I found a local club of canoeists and kayakers playboating at a wave feature they called Spit Wally’s Hole.
When I said I needed a partner to explore 12 miles of the river, I hit the jackpot.
An experienced local couple immediately volunteered.
“My wife will go with you and I’ll paddle solo,” a man said in a moving moment of trust.
The red canoe got lots of pampering with UV protectant on the hull and light sanding and oiling of its handsome wood bow plate and gunwales.
But the nicest things I did for the boat involved scouting and occasionally chickening out of running questionable river stretches.
I didn’t just ditch the trusty Legend last week. I sought a new owner who would treat it like a puppy and give it a good home.
I’m pleased to have found the perfect family, although I apparently couldn’t hide my struggle with seller’s remorse.
The day after the new owner left with the Legend, I received a text message: “You seemed a little sad about the canoe going away,” he wrote. “There’s nothing about this deal that can’t be undone if you change your mind.”
When he added that he couldn’t wait to launch the boat with his wife and explore some new waters, I was at peace.
They would only add to the red boat’s bulging cargo of memories.