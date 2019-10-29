Residents are invited to bring their gardening gloves and join a community garden open house on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Rees and Sumach streets.
The North Main Area Neighborhood Association welcomes the community to tour the garden and talk with members about the benefits of participation and even get some hands-on experience.
"The garden was established in 2009 and features 35 individual plots, most of which are 10 inches by 20 inches, as well as an equipment shed with a variety of shared tools and seeds, an irrigation system with faucets accessible to all plots, and a portable toilet," according to a release.
Membership for the community garden is $50 and runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31. and can be renewed annually.
For more information, go to www.reesandsumach.org.