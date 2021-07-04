Most trails in the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument in Eastern Oregon are short and for visitors in a hurry.
Two trails, however, require more time.
The Blue Basin Overlook, a few miles north of the visitor center in the Sheep Rock Unit, is a 3.25-mile loop trail.
The Carroll Rim Trail, the longest at Painted Hills Unit, is a 1.6-mile roundtrip.
Having hiked the highly popular, easily accessed Blue Basin Island of Time trail, a 1.3-mile roundtrip, several years earlier, I wanted to return and do the more challenging overlook trail.
I’d seen the fossil-bearing ash beds from volcanic eruptions from below.
Now I wanted to see them from above.
I pick a day when the high is predicted to be near 70 degrees and set out on the 3½-hour drive to reach the trailhead.
When I arrive, I’m eager to stretch my legs.
I dab on sunscreen, grab a daypack, water and head out, going clockwise on the loop.
Flowers including Indian paintbrush bloom in the weird rock formations.
A bumblebee collects pollen on Canada thistle.
Stunted, gnarled juniper trees, some seeming to grow out of rock, and the scent of sage fill the draw as the trail climbs the east side of Blue Basin.
I soon reach the only shaded bench on the trail and sit a spell.
In the first 1.23 miles I have climbed 570 feet in elevation.
The high point of the loop is at 1.58 miles with a total of 740 feet elevation gain. There, I enjoy a panoramic view of colorful fossil beds that formed 25 million to 35 million years ago intertwined with massive lava flows from 16 million years ago.
As the trail wraps around the south and west sides of Blue Basin, excellent views of the rock formations unfold.
Eventually the loop ends as it dumps into the Island of Time trail.
I take it into the middle of the Blue Basin amphitheater.
Here, with a smoother trail, more hikers appear, including some human “fossils” as old as I am.
We’re all scratching our heads that this once tropical landscape, the habitat of rhinos, saber-toothed cats and small horses, is now arid desert.
After returning to the trailhead, I hop in the car and drive to Mitchell and then beyond to the Painted Hills Unit.
The temperature has cooled to the mid-50s. Cloud cover has thickened. Wind whips out of the west at 20 mph, kicking up dust.
I’ve visited Painted Hills several times before — it’s one of Oregon’s seven wonders — but never hung around long enough to hike its longest, although still modest, trail.
A parking area across the road from the trailhead holds a few cars.
I grab water and a daypack, jam a hat tightly on my head and set out.
Although the Carroll Rim Trail rises in elevation quickly, it is smoother than the Blue Basin Overlook trail, with no challenging steps up or down.
The trail climbs over 400 feet of elevation to provide panoramic views of the eroded, multicolored formations so familiar from calendar shots.
I greet a few fellow hikers along the way.
The trail, though, is nowhere near as crowded as the hubbub down below, where even on a Monday this one-of-a-kind attraction is mobbed.